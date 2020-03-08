Gwent: The Witcher Card Game Android beta begins next week

Those of you who miss playing CD Projekt Red's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on console can at least enjoy the stunning digital card game on mobile starting next week for Google Play and gog.com account holders. The game is already available on PC and iOS and soon, Android users will also be able to play a round of Gwent against AI or online-player opponents.

The closed Android beta is set to begin on March 10 and the line operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you want to join in on the fun, you should head on over to the official site to sign up for the beta. The full release is set for March 24, so even if you don't net a spot for the closed beta, you won't have to wait too long to enjoy the game on Android.

Those who pre-register on Google Play will receive the Imperial Golem avatar and if you participate in the beta, you'll get to keep your progress come launch (progress also transfers between different platforms).