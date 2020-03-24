Gwent is now available on Android devices

A while after landing on PC and iOS devices, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is now officially available on Android devices after a short period in closed beta. The free-to-play card game, inspired by the mini-game of the same name that has fascinated The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's fans, is now free to download via Google Play on Android devices updated to version 7.0 or newer, equipped with at least 1.5GB of RAM. To find out if your device is compatible, you can do so from here

To celebrate the release, CD Projekt Red has announced that "players who log in to the Android version of Gwent before March 31st, 12:00 noon CEST, will receive a free Ultimate Premium Keg. Any player who pre-registered for the Android version will also receive the Imperial Golem avatar immediately upon login. In addition, there will also be extra daily rewards available for all versions of Gwent throughout launch week".

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has a cross-play function, which allows users on Android, iOS and PC to play together. For players who already have a GOG.COM account associated with the game, all progress and purchases will be transferred to the Android version, so you can start where you left the game.