Gwent gets its fifth expansion later this month

CD Projekt Red's card game based on the minigame Gwent from hit game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still going strong on mobile and PC and updates keep rolling in, adding more content from the vast world of The Witcher to the game. In fact, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is getting its fifth expansion on June 30 titled 'Master Mirror'. Those who played the third game in the Witcher series will surely remember the character who's seen early on in the base game before getting a major role in the game's first expansion Hearts of Stone.

The Master Mirror expansion will add 70 new cards inspired by and themed after the mysterious Gaunter O'Dimm (or Master Mirror, as he's called). Of these 70 cards, some are faction-specific (including a faction-specific legendary evolving card) while others are neutral cards. New statuses and abilities will be added as well to make for some new potential strategies and a changed meta.

Those who are interested in the expansion can now pre-order it via this link. Watch the new trailer below.

