Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series has its first trailer

2020's The Gentlemen is a decent movie, but not anywhere close to Snatch or Guy Ritchie's other amazing work, so it was rather surprising when Netflix announced it was making a TV series set in the same universe. Still, the premise is kind of cool, and the first images did at least show a star-studded cast back in November. Now it's time for an even better indication of what awaits in March.

Netflix has given us the first trailer for The Gentlemen, and it quite clear that the Guy Ritchie recipe will carry over to the smaller format with a bunch of talented actors doing a great job in snappy edits, slow-motion fighting and some good, old quirky action scenes. Top that with it ending by confirming Ray Winstone will be in the show, and I'll at least watch the first few episodes. How about you?