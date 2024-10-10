Guy Ritchie's Ray Donovan series is morphing into something else

HQ

At the start of 2024, it was reported that Paramount had tapped British filmmaker Guy Ritchie to create and direct a Ray Donovan spinoff series that would revolve around a different cast of characters and be set in London. Well, it seems that will no longer be the case, at least not quite.

Deadline has reported that Ritchie's Ray Donovan spinoff is morphing into something different and entirely new. Known by the working title of The Associate, this series will follow a collection of London's most elite fixer and his job serving some of the largest crime syndicates and families in the city.

As it stands, Tom Hardy is being eyed for the lead role of Harry, the fixer in question who is navigating a world where he takes on a job for a crime family headed up by Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

It's unclear when The Associate might debut on Paramount+, as currently its key stars have not been locked in, and filming seems to be quite a distance away too. Perhaps this will ultimately end up being a 2026 premiere for the streamer.