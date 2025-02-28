Guy Ritchie's Paramount+ crime drama series is known as MobLand

We've routinely reported on Guy Ritchie's upcoming Paramount+ crime drama series, a project that originally started as a Ray Donovan spinoff set in London. Since then, it has become something similar yet different, albeit with Tom Hardy still in the lead, alongside Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, and with Ritchie in the director's chair.

Now, Paramount has revealed a ton of additional information about this project, including that it's actually coming much, much sooner than expected. We finally know that it'll be known as MobLand and that it will debut on March 30 on the streaming platform in the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia, with a global rollout set for later in the year.

We don't yet have a trailer nor any imagery to share, but the short synopsis adds: "As the head of an organized crime family, MobLand centers around Brosnan's character who is fighting for power within a global crime syndicate."

Are you excited for MobLand next month?