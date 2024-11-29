Guy Ritchie's London-based crime series starring Tom Hardy will premiere in 2025

Recently, we reported on the news that Guy Ritchie's Ray Donovan spinoff series would be transitioning into something else. We can now add that this has been confirmed, as Paramount has shared a ton of fresh details about what the filmmaker is working on next and when it will arrive on the Paramount+ streamer.

We're told that the series will revolve around two warring families based in London and that it is an organised crime drama that will see Tom Hardy leading and appearing alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

We know that Hardy will play the role of Harry Da Souza, a "professional conciliator on behalf of the Harrigan family", while Brosnan and Mirren play Conrad and Maeve Harrigan, with the former being "the head of a very successful Irish crime family based out of London for whom Harry works" and the latter being "Conrad's wife and the Harrigan family matriarch".

So, while this will no longer be a Ray Donovan series, it does share a similar setup and theme to that project, as this will be about a professional fixer too.

We don't yet know the firm release date for this show, nor its actual name, but we do know that it will debut on Paramount+ in 2025.