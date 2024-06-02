Guy Ritchie Young Sherlock Holmes series ordered by Amazon

Amazon has ordered a new Sherlock project from Guy Ritchie. Rather than be another movie starring Robert Downey Jr., though, instead we're getting a story centring on a younger version of the detective, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin set to star.

Guy Ritchie will direct and executive produce the eight-episode series, according to Variety. He and Tiffin previously worked together on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. "In Young Sherlock we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said.

"We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love," he continued. So far, we don't have a release window for the series, but it will likely be a fair chunk of time before it comes to light.

Andy Lane wrote eight novels in the Young Sherlock series of books, so there's plenty of material to take from. Amazon's series will follow a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes as he finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery at Oxford University.