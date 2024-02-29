Guy Ritchie to direct a Ray Donovan spinoff series

Paramount has officially ordered a Ray Donovan spinoff series that will be loosely inspired by the main series that starred Liev Schreiber and ran for seven seasons. It will be known as The Donovans, and in order to bring the series to life, the production giant has tapped Guy Ritchie to direct and executive produce the show, all for its arrival on Paramount+ eventually.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the synopsis for The Donovans has already been shared, with this stating: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow."

So while Ray Donovan was based in LA, The Donovans are coming to London, which is no doubt why they've tapped one of the UK's best-known crime drama directors to put his unique spin on the show. This will mark Ritchie's second foray into television following on from his The Gentlemen series which lands on Netflix next week.

It's said that The Donovans will even premiere on Paramount+ later this year, suggesting that the series is well into production (perhaps even wrapped). No exact arrival date has been mentioned.