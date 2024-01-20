Guy Ritchie teases more TV projects

HQ

Director Guy Ritchie will soon be making his TV debut, when the Netflix series titled The Gentlemen (the same as the 2019 film, and continuing to explore that same gangster world) makes its arrival this March. While we have that series to look forward to, Ritchie has now teased that it will just be the start of his voyage into the TV world.

Speaking with Empire, Ritchie was asked about how he finds working in TV, to which he replied: "You're allowed to tell a lot of story, [which] lends itself to my creative disposition. A lot of it I just write on the day according to who's there and what feels organic, spontaneous and fun."

"Once you've created them, you feel as though you can roll around in them and enjoy them for a bit longer, rather than just wrapping them up tidily in two hoursI like the world of longform, so I think I will be doing a couple of other things in TV."

Whether this relates to additional seasons of The Gentlemen or new efforts altogether is unclear, but either way it seems like we can expect to see Ritchie in the TV director's chair again in the future.