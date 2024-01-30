Guy Ritchie enlists Superman, Reacher, and Snake Eyes to help stop the Nazis in next film

If you've seen Guy Ritchie's The Covenant or Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre recently and have been wondering what the British filmmaker has in store next, we have some very good news for you.

The trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has now arrived, giving us a glimpse at this upcoming flick that will bring together a collection of popular stars to serve as a group of highly-skilled but crazy soldiers tasked with stopping the Nazis in their continued invasion during World War II.

The film will see Henry Cavill leading said team, but will also bring Alan Ritchson, Eiza Gonzalez, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes, meaning this elite squad has Superman, Jack Reacher, and Snake Eyes making up its numbers.

As for when The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will arrive, it will open in cinemas on April 19, 2024.