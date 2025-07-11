English
Road House

Guy Ritchie drops out of Road House 2

The sequel to the 2024 Amazon hit is going to have to find a new director.

Road House 2 remains a top priority for Amazon MGM Studios, but it appears that the planned director of the film doesn't have the same list of priorities. Guy Ritchie, who was previously announced to be helming the sequel, is no longer attached to the project.

Deadline reports that Ritchie has exited the film, but no particular reason has been given as to why he's no longer attached. Road House, a reboot of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze, sees Jake Gyllenhaal star as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse.

The script for Road House 2 comes from Will Beall of Bad Boys: Ride or Die fame, and Amazon is likely going to want to find a new director ASAP to capitalise on the millions of views brought about by the first movie.

Road House

