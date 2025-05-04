English
Road House

Guy Ritchie confirmed for Jake Gyllenhaal reunion in Road House sequel

The director will be helming the upcoming follow-up film.

HQ

Prime Video's remake of Road House ended up being a mega success, so much so that Amazon MGM Studios quickly began proceedings to create a follow-up film. It was affirmed that Jake Gyllenhaal would be reprising his role of the ex-MMA fighter Dalton in the film, but what was never noted was who would be behind the camera and in the director's seat, as Doug Liman is not returning for the task.

Deadline has now affirmed that Guy Ritchie will be helming this upcoming sequel, further continuing a relationship with Gyllenhaal that recently included 2023's military action film Covenant.

Otherwise, we are still awaiting additional news on the film. It's unclear what the plot will be, including whether it will take the action back to the Florida Keys or instead head elsewhere. There is no word on when production will begin yet, nor when the premiere will be, but hopefully now that the leading star and director are locked in, more meaningful news will start breaking.

Road House

