Gut-wrenching terror is on the menu in Finding Frankie on today's GR Live

Recently, we got to tell you all about our time with Superlou's horror game Finding Frankie, in a dedicated review where we note that while the idea has potential, the quite rudimentary use of horror and fear holds the game back. While you can read those full thoughts here, we are also going to be checking out the game later today as part of a dedicated GR Live stream.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Finding Frankie, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to watch me become scared silly in this frightening project that also revolves around completing challenging parkour courses.