Colombia's Gustavo Petro appoints Armando Benedetti as interior minister

HQ

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has appointed Armando Benedetti as the new interior minister, solidifying his spot in the left-wing leader's inner circle despite past controversies, according to sources (via Reuters).

Benedetti, 57, replaces Juan Fernando Cristo following his resignation along with other ministers, including the outgoing environment minister. Despite being a central figure in Petro's government, Benedetti's appointment has sparked resistance, particularly over allegations of violence against women and influence peddling.

His earlier tenure as Petro's ambassador to Venezuela ended amid a probe into missing funds and illegal phone intercepts. Nevertheless, Petro seems unfazed and has tasked Benedetti with navigating complex reforms, including the overhaul of Colombia's struggling health system.