Gunzilla Games has unveiled Off The Grid

Gunzilla Games has made no effort to hide the fact that it's developing a AAA project, as it has previously revealed that it has been working with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp and the Altered Carbon author Richard K. Morgan to bring to life what the developer describes as an "ambitious next-gen shooter". Despite knowing this, the studio has been rather tight-lipped about what the project actually is, but fortunately that has come to an end, as Gunzilla Games has now lifted the curtain on Off The Grid.

Known as a AAA battle royale third person shooter, this game will be set in a dystopian, cyberpunk-styled future, and will be built with a "strong emphasis" on narrative development. It's said in the announcement press release that this game will see 150 players competing on one map, which will provide plenty of player vs environment (PvE) events and missions as well. With this being the case, it's said that players will have control over how the "hard-boiled" narrative unfolds, with decisions that affect the gameplay of everyone on the map.

Otherwise, Off The Grid is bringing a way for players to craft, customise, and trade in-game items, which does suggest that there will be a marketplace of sorts available.

"With OTG, our ambition is not only to create the Battle Royale 2.0 by adding deep player progression, but to build an evolving world designed to take on a life of its own, changing in unexpected ways each time a player rejoins the game," said Blomkamp. "With an innovative approach to the Battle Royale core session flow and a deep narrative experience, we add purpose to each element of the game, allowing players to revisit the OTG world repeatedly where there is always something new to find and explore, and for us to expand upon."

There's no exact release date for Off The Grid just yet, but we are told that it will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in 2023. Be sure to check out the teaser trailer for the game below.