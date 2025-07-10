Gunzilla Games confirms new round of layoffs

HQ

Gunzilla Games, the developer behind the free-to-play cyberpunk battle royale Off the Grid, has gone through its second lot of layoffs in the last three months, as the company continues to go through a restructuring process.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Gunzilla Games' employees have posted on LinkedIn that they have been laid off and are seeking employment. Exact numbers of the employees laid off are unknown, but around half a dozen employees have been vocal about their departure.

Off the Grid is a battle royale set in a cyberpunk future where the player turns themselves into a killing machine by swapping out different cybernetic limbs and upgrades. The game also supports an NFT marketplace, and while it has had hype generated from big streamers, we're still unsure when it will be brought out. Steam currently has the game listed for a July 2025 launch, but that appears unlikely.