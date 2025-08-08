Guntouchables notches up 2 million players within its first 24 hours

When Game Swing launched its cooperative roguelike title Guntouchables, the developer announced that the debut would be aligned with a 24-hour-long free-to-keep window where players could add the game to their collection without incurring a cost and keep it forever.

After launch on August 7, Game Swing and publisher Ghost Ship has revealed that this has been a big success, as Guntouchables has already surpassed two million players. This effectively directly translates to two million shipped copies too.

"Giving the game away for free was a huge gamble for us," said Martin Kai Sommer, CEO of Game Swing. "As an indie studio, it is incredibly difficult to capture people's attention, and we really believed in Guntouchables' quality. We have been blown away by the positive response from players, and we have worked hard to deliver a game that both loyalists and new players can enjoy for years to come. This is the perfect game to bring a friend to, so we hope to see more people join the apocalypse from here on out!"

Those who did snag a free copy will be glad to know this is just the beginning of the Guntouchables journey, as Game Swing promises a post-launch plan that includes free updates and changes sculpted on community feedback. For anyone interested by this that didn't secure a free copy, the good news is that Guntouchables is very affordably priced at £4.49/$4.99/€4.99.