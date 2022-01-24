Guntech 2 gets action packed launch trailer

The veteran Jani Penttinen stopped doing video games, but when his kids later discovered that he was once a developer, he installed Unity, learned all about it and started making games again. The result was the twin-stick shooter Guntech.

Now the sequel has been released, and we have the launch trailer. The game has a pretty heavy soundtrack composed by the Westwood legend Frank Klepacki (Jani Penttinen was at Westwood back in the day, making Command & Conquer games) and you can check it out below.

Guntech 2 even has a progression system that will let you and your friends upgrade your ships, and is described like this by the publisher:

"Guntech 2 is a side-scrolling shoot'em up with detailed 3D environments. The game is a retro game to the heart, taking classic gameplay elements from the 80s and 90s and bringing them to modern touch screens and game controllers."

If you feel like starting the week with retro-action, it is now available for PC and Xbox.