Borderlands 3

Guns, Love, and Tentacles are coming to Borderlands 3

Love is in the air in the next expansion to the co-op shooter from Gearbox Software.

As we reported earlier this week, Gearbox had promised to announce the next campaign for Borderlands 3 late on Thursday, and the studio absolutely kept that promise.

The next expansion is called Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, and it's about the marriage between the cult classic character Sir Alistair Hammerlock and his husband to be, Wainwright Jakobs. But as you might expect, attending a wedding could be a little boring (and the cake is rarely that good either), but Gaige from Borderlands 2 is planning the whole thing and she has big ideas.

Prepare to visit the icy planet of Xylourgos and fight new enemies - and most importantly - get new loot, when the DLC launches on March 26. Check out the first trailer below.

Borderlands 3

