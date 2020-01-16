Guns Akimbo gets a weird and wonderful new trailer

Daniel Radcliffe has branched out a lot ever since portraying Harry Potter on the big screen, but perhaps Guns Akimbo is his strangest role yet, as evident from the new trailer we've received for the film.

The plot revolves around a mysterious entity called Skizm picking people to fight to the death, one of which is Radcliffe's character, who is knocked out and awakens with guns bolted to his hands.

It's an action-packed trailer filled with fury and bullets, also featuring Samara Weaving as another warrior called Nix.

Are you intrigued?