Gunnar Optiks unveils new collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077 to bring a legendary fixer's specs to life

HQ

Gunnar Optiks, the eyewear brand that often collaborates with some of our favourite games and IPs, has delivered yet another snazzy pair of specs. Working once more with CD Projekt Red, after delivering The Witcher glasses designed in the style of Ciri and the White Wolf Geralt of Rivia himself, now the company is jumping to the dystopian future of Cyberpunk 2077.

There are a lot of cool shades in Cyberpunk 2077, but few stand out more than those of the legendary fixer of Night City, Dexter DeShawn. The glasses from Gunnar look like they've jumped right out of the game, and come with the company's patented blue-light blocking technology to help reduce eye strain through long hours spent in Cyberpunk 2077. The glasses are crafted from a magnesium-aluminium alloy, keeping them light and durable, and are available in Amber, Amber-Max, and sunglasses variants, and come with a prescription option if you're in need of one.

Outside of the glasses themselves, collectors also get some nifty items included as part of their purchase, such as a new padded sleeve to hold the glasses, inspired by the game, and a cleaning cloth that doubles as a map of Night City. Check out all the colours for the Dexter DeShawn glasses below, and have a look at the Gunnar range here.

This is an ad: