Gunnar Optiks unveils new Alienware gaming glasses

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We may not have flying cars or robots doing all our household chores (yet), but Gunnar Optiks' brand of unique eyewear can certainly make you feel like you're living in the future. We've seen the brand collaborate with IPs before, such as Fallout, The Witcher, and Cyberpunk 2077, but now Gunnar is teaming up with another big gaming brand in Alienware, to deliver the new Bermuda Triangle glasses.

Already, Gunnar has a collaboration going with Alienware to deliver the Roswell glasses, but the Bermuda Triangle give us larger, wraparound shield lenses, as well as blue arms with the Alienware logo, similar in look to the Roswell. You also get Gunnar Optiks' blue-light blocking technology in the lenses, too, meaning these glasses act as more than just a fashion accessory.

If you do want to show off your love for your Alienware rig or accessories, though, you get the chance to do that with the Bermuda Triangle, as they come with a unique carrying pouch and microfibre cleaning cloth. Check out the glasses for yourself on Gunnar's site.

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