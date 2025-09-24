Gunnar Optiks teams up with Blizzard for some new Sylvanas specs

HQ

Gunnar Optiks has crossed over with Borderlands, Fallout, The Witcher, and now it continues to collect major gaming franchises and characters in sunglasses like they're infinity stones with a new pair of shades inspired by none other than Sylvanas Windrunner.

The former leader of the Horde's signature colours feature in the slim sunglasses design, complete with silver accents. This slimmer take on the Wayfarer glasses comes with a slightly cheaper price of $84, too.

As always with these crossover shades, you can grab a collector's cloth, glasses case, and pouch alongside your specs, and can get them as prescription glasses, too. If you're looking to add a flair of the Windrunner to your life, you can check these glasses out on Gunnar Optiks' website here.

