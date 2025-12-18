Gunnar Optiks shows off new Brotherhood of Steel glasses to celebrate Fallout Season 2

HQ

From Borderlands to The Witcher, Gunnar Optiks has often collaborated with our favourite gaming franchises to give us some specially designed specs. The brand has already collaborated with Fallout once before, and now to celebrate the launch of the second season we've got a new pair of glasses to behold.

The Fallout Brotherhood of Steel blue-light-blocking gaming and computer glasses are a great way to keep harmful light away from your peepers while also giving you a distinct style. They're modelled after the Power Armour worn by Brotherhood of Steel members, with a rugged metal look.

They come in a prescription pair, non-prescription, and as sunglasses and will cost $99 MSRP. They're available for pre-order on Gunnar's site now, and for a limited time if you buy either the Brotherhood of Steel glasses or the Vault 33 glasses, you'll get a free Gunnar mystery box.

