Gunnar Optiks shows off latest gaming collaboration with new Witcher sunglasses

Gunnar Optiks is becoming well-known for its gaming collaborations. Featuring designs based on Fallout, Borderlands, and more, the ocular wear brand is now moving to the Continent with its new Witcher-themed sunglasses.

Two designs feature in this collaboration, the White Wolf and Ciri. Both pairs have a price set at $99 MSRP, and come with a collector's case, cloth, travel pouch and twelve-month warranty. The White Wolf design features a stainless steel, brushed nickel, and leather frame, with a rugged look and the Wolf school emblem etched into the frame itself.

The Ciri design opts for rounder frames, with brushed gold as well as stainless steel wrapped in leather. You get a different collectible case, cloth, and pouch with these specs, and will spot a bit more of an elegant design inspired by Ciri's sword Zirael.

Whether you're questing for monsters to slay or just want to keep your eyes safe during gaming marathons, Gunnar's new range can't give you the cat eyes of a Witcher, but it can help you feel like one.

