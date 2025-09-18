Gunnar Optiks shows off another Borderlands pair of shades dedicated to Mad Moxxi

HQ

Gunnar Optiks has teamed up with Borderlands once more for another pair of sunglasses. This time, instead of designs that more broadly focus on inspirations from the franchise, the latest pair are taking direct inspiration from Mad Moxxi.

Renowned businesswoman and mainstay of the Borderlands franchise, Moxxi has been around since the beginning of the games. First starting as the hostess and announcer of the Underdome, she's almost as famous and synonymous with Borderlands as Claptrap.

Her sunglasses have a suitably steampunk design, complete with round frames, a gold-tone finish and mesh side shields. There's a heart engraving on the lens and each pair comes with a custom cloth featuring a portrait of Moxxi and a Borderlands-inspired pouch.

This is an ad: