Gunnar Optiks' latest Cyberpunk specs let you feel like you're serving the most well-armed megacorp in all of Night City

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We've already been able to wear the specs of Night City's of one of our favourite fixers in Cyberpunk 2077. Now, it's time to trade Dex's style and swagger for a new pair of glasses that are a big more rugged, a bit more well-armed. A bit more Militech, in short.

Featuring the signature Militech black and yellow colouring, Gunnar Optiks' new Militech Cyberpunk 2077 glasses have a tactical shield design with a premium polymer frame. They're designed with Gunnar Optiks' patented blue-light blocking technology, making them a useful accessory as well as one that's sure to draw the eye.

As always, these special collaboration glasses come with a few extras that make them a bit more appealing to collectors. You'll get a microfibre pouch, as well as a cleaning cloth, and special metal case designed with the Militech logo. They come with Gunnar's typical Amber tint and one that'll block sunlight, too. They're available from tomorrow on Gunnar's site, and come at an RRP of $99.