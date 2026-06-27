Gunnar Optiks Fallout Lucky 38 Glasses

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I've reviewed a couple of pairs of Gunnar Optiks' gaming glasses at this point. After trying the shield lenses of both the Cyberpunk 2077 Dex pair and the Alienware Bermuda Triangle, I did wonder what else I'd be looking at besides the style and make of the frames. The benefits for the blue-light blocking technology are clear, but after trying two rather similarly designed specs, I wanted to see something else. Something different, that showed how else these glasses can look. Don't get me wrong, I'm a big fan of the futuristic look of the amber shades and the shield lenses, but I guess I'm more of a classic guy.

Fortunately, I've recently been trying out the Fallout Lucky 38 glasses. Something that I really admire about Gunnar Optiks' design with these glasses is how they don't just go for the obvious when it comes to collaborations. We don't just get a recreation of some famous sunglasses. Gunnar choosing Dex's specs over Johnny Silverhand's iconic shades are a great example, and so are the Lucky 38 glasses. They're inspired by the famous casino from Fallout's New Vegas setting, as seen in the TV show. How do you combine shades and a casino? Well, if you're Gunnar Optiks, you do it incredibly well.

Like every specialised Gunnar collaboration, the Fallout Lucky 38 glasses come with a collector's leather snap case, a microfibre pouch as well as a cleaning cloth. The puffer jacket-style of pouch I saw come with the Dex and Alienware glasses was nice, futuristic, but it certainly wouldn't have suited the classic charm of the world before the Wasteland. Thankfully, these specs have been spared a nuclear blast, and boast a great design. Retro, round lenses perfectly compliment the amber lens of the classic Gunnar gaming glasses look. Tthe more futuristic pairs of glasses are stylish, but they can feel at times like they're a bit trickier to pull off than a regular pair of shades. There's no similar issue with the Lucky 38 glasses.

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Just in case you've not read one of my prior glasses reviews and are unaware of Gunnar Optiks' blue-light blocking technology, the Lucky 38 glasses make use of it to great effect. I've said it before and I'll gladly say it again: even compared to an app on your computer like f.lux, I've not seen anything better at blocking blue light. Even if you're not going to take these glasses to the streets, if you want a lovely Fallout-themed accessory to wear while you game away for hours, or just spend a lot of time in front of a screen as we all do today, then the Lucky 38 glasses are a solid option. That said, there are cheaper alternatives for Gunnar Optiks' glasses, even among its collaborations.

If you do decide to splash out the little extra for the Lucky 38 glasses and make yourself a high roller, you do get the sense you've got a luxurious pair of specs, and it's not just from the round frames and the leather case the glasses are packed inside. The silver finishes are really well done, and the flexible spring hinges allow the metal frames to sit around your eyes for a good play or work session without any soreness. The thing is, with these glasses being so well designed, it does seem a waste to just have them sitting beside your desk. The amber can take some getting used to, but it does work, and you can always go for the sun lens option if you want more traditional sunglasses.

It might already be clear from everything I've said in the review thus far, but the Lucky 38 are my favourite pair of Gunnar Optiks I've been able to check out so far. The patented blue light-blocking technology is as good and as noticeable as ever, but the design here really speaks for itself. It's stylish whether you're a fan of Fallout or not, which is a real win in the world of gaming merchandise, where so often the product just feels like it's about screaming your love for your favourite title or franchise. Gunnar's other Fallout glasses are cool, and the Brotherhood of Steel option looks stylish, too, but kind of like the franchise itself hit its peak in New Vegas, it seems the same is true of the glasses inspired by the setting.

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