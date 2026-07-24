Gunnar Optiks Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses

HQ

I've reviewed a few different pairs of Gunnar Optiks' gaming glasses by now. Whether you're someone who sits at your desk, typing away in front of a screen for hours on end, or whether you're a gamer who finds their eyes getting tired and irritated from long sessions spent with a controller in hand, Gunnar's tech to block out blue light and prevent screen fatigue always earns its fair share of praise. Even compared to software you can install on your PC like f.lux to prevent eye strain, Gunnar's glasses do a markedly better job, in my opinion.

Stylistically, the glasses can differ quite a bit, and in the various reviews I've done, I've often used the design as a main point of praise or sometimes criticism, to point people towards which pair they should pick out of what is now a pretty expansive range. Gunnar doesn't just focus on its iconic Amber lenses, though, as it also has a range of lens tints that you can pick from when selecting your glasses. In the case of the Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses, you can also get a sunglasses variant, which prompted me to see how that lens tint compares to the usual Amber I've experienced so far.

Also, when I think of the Militech faction in Cyberpunk 2077, I often think of their shades being, well, sunglasses with dark-tinted lenses. Before we get into the lens comparison, as usual I'll spend a bit of time talking about the design of the Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses. They feel like they've been pulled right from the game. The onyx and yellow colour palette is used really well, the feel is lightweight without being cheap, and the shield-style lenses make me feel like I'm some army fatigues away from a complete cosplay. As with the other glasses available in Gunnar's collaborations, you also get some special collectible items with the Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses.

This is an ad:

A dark, army green case keeps the glasses safe, adding even more personality to your purchase. I was a fan of the puffer-style pouch that came with the Cyberpunk 2077 Dex Glasses, as well as the Alienware Bermuda pair, but I'm glad that Gunnar didn't make that the default option going forwards. You shouldn't define a pair of glasses by the case you keep them in, but if you're going the extra mile to spend $100 on some Gunnar Optiks, especially with a design modelled after a game you love, that extra bit of flair is very much appreciated. The same is true for the pouch and cloth you get. Everything is neatly impressed with the Militech logo, making use of the vibrant yellow and forest green colour scheme. While these glasses might be slightly more obviously inspired by a game than some of the other pairs on Gunnar's site, the Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses still very much fall into the category of gaming merch that is focused on style more than it is making sure everyone around you knows how much of a fanboy you are.

Right, onto the lenses themselves, and how they compare. I haven't had two pairs of Cyberpunk 2077 Militech Glasses, largely because as far as I'm aware the tech used in the Amber and Sun lens tints is largely the same no matter the frames the glasses come in. So, I used my Fallout Lucky 38 Glasses as a comparison. If you're looking for a short, quick summary, the sun tint of the Militech Glasses unsurprisingly have a superior blockage to outside light, and don't do half as good of a job at keeping blue light out as the amber lenses. But, it should be said that the sun tint does a solid job at blocking out light full-stop.

If you're a bit unsure about wearing a pair of glasses outside that can make you look a bit bug-eyed with their yellowish lenses, then it might be better to opt for a sun tint variant. However, if you're really opting for that blue-light blocking technology, and want to reduce your eye strain, you'll be better off with Gunnar's default amber lens tint. It sounds quite obvious, that the sunglasses variants are best for wearing out and about, but I also find that the Amber lenses do a decent job at blocking sunlight. They're not going to be enough to stop every ounce of glare, but I wouldn't really expect them to.

This is an ad:

If you're purely going for style and the look of a fresh pair of shades, then the sun tint is probably your best bet. However, that does feel like you might be wasting what makes Gunnar Optiks' glasses so unique. The brand is clearly proud of all of its lens tints, and have good reason to be. I can easily recommend both, and think that at the end of the day it will boil down to personal preference, and finding with lens tint suits a pair of glasses better. I've not yet tried the Amber Max tint Gunnar also offers, so perhaps that'll be worth another comparison later down the line.