HQ

Gunnar Optiks, the eyewear brand that markets itself on creating stylish as well as safe sunglasses and glasses, has been stepping into the world of gaming crossovers for some time now. There have been glasses modelled after Borderlands, The Witcher, and Fallout characters, as well as a handful of other IPs. The selection is careful, as it seems Gunnar Optiks doesn't want to just flood the market with swathes of sunglasses in different colour palettes, but has a key design in mind when it approaches or is approached for collaboration. If you want an example of this, the Cyberpunk 2077 Dex pair of glasses from Gunnar Optiks feels like it fits perfectly.

There are plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 characters who wear sunglasses, most of which stick around a bit longer than Dex. That's not to say the menacing Night City fixer doesn't leave his impact, but Johnny Silverhand also wears shades, and is arguably the game's most-iconic character. But, if we're talking Cyberpunk 2077's most-iconic glasses, I would give the award to Dex's shades, and Gunnar Optiks has done a brilliant job in recreating them about fifty years before they get put on by the fixer.

As you can see, I'm not exactly a doppleganger for the Night City Fixer Dexter DeShawn.

Designed very much in the same style you see in-game, the Gunnar Optiks Cyberpunk 2077 Dex has oversized, angular shield lenses, with a magnesium alloy finish. They're lightweight, but with a premium feel to them that you'd expect from glasses that cost £100+. It's nice to see that Gunnar Optiks isn't just cashing in on people's love of Cyberpunk by ramping the price up, though. As we'll discuss, there are plenty of additional features that make these glasses a smart purchase for gamers, or anyone that worries about too much screen time having a negative effect on their eyes. Even if you're not thinking about strutting your stuff in town wearing these frames, you can still find plenty of use for them.

This is an ad:

It would be a waste not to show the Gunnar Optiks Cyberpunk 2077 Dex off, though, as they're a great pair of sunglasses. I received the amber lens tint in my sample model, which is quite a yellowish colour, allowing your eyes to be seen through the glasses. As someone who may hold the trophy for looking the least like Dexter DeShawn, I was a bit worried to see how they'd look on me, but after wearing them for some time and trying them with different outfits, their 90s futurism feels oddly fitting for me, and I don't recoil in the mirror when I catch myself wearing them. The amber max or sun tints may give you a more Dex-like look, but the glasses look as premium as they feel, even if you don't think you'll match them at first.

Speaking of style, you also get some lovely accessories as part of your purchase. A Night City-inspired microfibre cleaning cloth (something I've used sparingly considering the smudge resistant tech on the glasses does such a good job at preventing smears), and a brilliantly unique puffer jacket-style sleeve to keep your glasses safe. These little items aren't likely to define your purchase, but they do show the attention Gunnar Optiks puts into pleasing fans and making the collaborations include more than just a pair of snazzy specs.

As I said before, these glasses aren't just about style, and have a wider functionality that makes them particularly attractive to gamers. Gunnar's lens technology battles against harmful UV and blocks blue light, too. I've worn these glasses not just to see how they'd look for this review, but I've spent hours with them sitting patiently on the bridge of my nose. Working, gaming, watching TV and movies, even. You do notice the glasses, but that's largely because of the filter the lenses give you, blocking blue light and giving everything a warmer, softer glow. The weight is there and present, but the glasses are light enough that if you find anything distracting to do, you're unlikely to notice them at all.

This is an ad:

Gunnar Optiks Cyberpunk 2077 Dex are designed for quite a specific user. Someone who wants big, boastful specs and is also thinking about the practical use they'll have for them in their daily life. They're the most unique pair of glasses I've seen from Gunnar Optiks' gaming collaborations, but like the others, they're incredibly stylish and functional. I always love gaming merch that doesn't scream "I AM A GAMER" at everyone within a mile radius, and these glasses do just that. They're simply cool, and give you a great outfit accessory while helping you keep eyestrain out of your life.