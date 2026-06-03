Gunnar Optiks Alienware Bermuda Triangle

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Gaming glasses might make you think of a futuristic pair of specs that let you play your favourite games in some sort of ultimate AR/VR, but these lenses aren't far away in the distant future, as Gunnar Optiks has been delivering pair after pair for some time. It's stylish accessory meets important functionality, and as more of us spend even more time in front of our screens than ever before, we're increasingly looking for ways to prevent permanent damage, soreness, and tiredness.

I've covered a pair of Gunnar's specs before. The Cyberpunk 2077 Dex Glasses were stylish and futuristic, with angular lenses that really made the pair feel like they were an accessory stolen from Night City and brought back in a time machine. The Alienware Bermuda Triangle are also of a futuristic design, but where Dex's specs wield the titanium frames you'd expect from someone who might be getting his glasses knocked off him a lot, the Alienware glasses are much lighter, with plastic frames resting on your ears.

The plastic might feel a bit less luxurious than metal, but the lighter feeling on your ears is welcome when you're wearing glasses for a longer period of time. I don't typically wear glasses in my day-to-day life, and so my ears aren't used to having a pair resting on them. Therefore, even if it feels like you're trading a bit of luxury on the frames by having plastic, the design is still brilliantly functional and plenty stylish. The little Alienware logos are nicely placed, and the glasses have a great look to them overall.

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The geometric, wraparound shield lenses are bold and feel like they're ripped right out of a 90s magazine predicting what we'd all be wearing in fifty years' time. The aesthetic is overall quite minimalist. There's not many bells and whistles to look at when you take the glasses out of their snazzy white puffer case, but that's by design. I'm always partial to gaming merchandise that doesn't scream at people you love to play video games, and this fits right into that category. It's understated, but I do like the contrast of the dark frames against the amber lenses. There's some customisation here, too, with adjustable nose pads, for even extra comfort combined with the aforementioned lightweight frames.

Of course, when we're talking about Gunnar Optiks, we aren't just looking at some stylish shades. The reason we go into detail on these specs is because they're specifically designed to help you block out blue light and harmful UV. Whether you're spending hours sitting behind a desk staring at a monitor, or just want to game for a lengthy period without your eyes getting damaged, these glasses are a neat accessory to have. I found the clarity of the vision to be exceptional with the Alienware Bermuda Triangle. The field of view is strong, too, and even over hours of playing games thanks to the lightweight design I barely noticed I was wearing them. Then, when I took them off I realised how different it feels to be looking at a screen without them. I've not seen anything like Gunnar's lens technology, and it continues to impress me even as I spend hours and hours wearing these glasses. Something that I noticed in particular with this pair was that they essentially zoomed in your vision, allowing you to read text and view details on a screen much more easily.

Unfortunately, these aren't available in prescription, so you may have to look elsewhere in Gunnar Optiks' range if you're hankering for a pair of nifty prescription specs that can help you avoid that pesky blue light. I'll also say that while the lightweight design is certainly appreciated, as someone who isn't a major Alienware fan the design itself doesn't really stand out. That is the point, in a way, but it's also therefore hard to recommend these compared to another pair of Gunnar's glasses unless you've got a particular fondness for Alienware. If that person sounds like you, though, and you're sick of your eyes feeling bothered by blue light and harmful UV, then again Gunnar Optiks' glasses feel like an accessory you should be looking into. They're not the cheapest glasses on the market, but they are consistently stylish and, more importantly, effective.

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