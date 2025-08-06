Gunnar and Borderlands announce new Ripper sunglasses

HQ

Who says you can't be stylish in the wastelands? Gunnar, a brand known for its pioneering eyewear, has announced a new collaboration with Gearbox's Borderlands franchise, revealing the first new style today.

Ripper combines Gunnar's lens technology with the unique Borderlands style. It features angular design elements, the cel-shaded, comic book-inspired look from the Borderlands games, and reduces eye strain while also protecting you from harmful blue light.

"The Borderlands franchise has always stood out with its wild aesthetic, over-the-top characters, and a visual style that's impossible to miss. With the new Borderlands collection, we set out to capture that same chaotic energy and give fans something wear able that feels straight out of the universe they love," reads a press release from Gunnar.

The Ripper glasses are available to view now on Gunnar's store, and are being sold for $74. They also come with a collectible pouch and cloth as well as the unique glasses.

