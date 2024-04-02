Gunn denies Boyd Holbrook casting as Two-Face in The Batman Part II

HQ

It was last week that a rumour surfaced claiming that Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Logan) would play Harvey Dent in the upcoming The Batman Part II. DC boss James Gunn is usually quick to confirm or deny various rumours on the platform and when a fan asked him to confirm this, she got a very short and simple answer. That the rumour is entirely 'fake'.

So far we don't know much about what the sequel to The Batman will be about or which villain will make life difficult for Bruce Wayne. Whether it will be Two-Face or someone else, we'll just have to wait and see. The Batman Part II will be released on 2 October 2026.