Gunman Tales

Gunman Tales is offering western action to consoles

It's not exactly Red Dead Redemption 3, but beggars ban't be choosers!

If you've been looking forward to something western related lately, we have good news for you. FobTi Interactive has made the wise call to release their very popular and positively rated action-adventure Gunman Tales, previously only available for PC, to consoles.

Gunman Tales is coming for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and is actually launching tomorrow. Check out the gameplay trailer below to get a general idea of what it has to offer, we think you will be surprised by both depth, presentation and variation in gameplay.

