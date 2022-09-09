Gungrave G.O.R.E. will be a day one Game Pass launch

HQ

Only a few days ago, we reported on the news that Iggymob Studios' Gungrave G.O.R.E. would be arriving in November as a PC, PlayStation, and Xbox title. Now we can add that the game, as previously rumoured, will in fact be a Game Pass day one release as well.

As noted on Xbox Wire, it's mentioned that the game will be coming to both PC and Xbox Game Pass, and that it will also be playable via the Cloud.

For anyone looking for further information and news about the game ahead of its launch in November, it might be an idea to keep an eye on Tokyo Game Show next week, as it has been noted in the Xbox Wire post that the development team is "getting ready" to be in attendance at the Japanese convention.