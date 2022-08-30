Gungrave G.O.R.E. to launch this November

HQ

Plaion (through its publishing label, Prime Matter) and developer Iggymob has officially put a date on when we can look forward to Gungrave G.O.R.E. debuting on PC and consoles. Set to arrive on most platforms, the hardcore shooter will be launching in a few months, on November 22.

As part of the release date announcement news, it has also been revealed that the pre-orders for the game have opened, and that those who are looking forward to playing the heavy-metal shooter on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, can get their orders in to also unlock the Death Ronin Grave cosmetic, which has been designed by famed artist Ikumi Nakamura.

Check out the release date trailer for the game below.