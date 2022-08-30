Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Gungrave: G.O.R.E.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. to launch this November

Pre-orders for the game have also opened.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Plaion (through its publishing label, Prime Matter) and developer Iggymob has officially put a date on when we can look forward to Gungrave G.O.R.E. debuting on PC and consoles. Set to arrive on most platforms, the hardcore shooter will be launching in a few months, on November 22.

As part of the release date announcement news, it has also been revealed that the pre-orders for the game have opened, and that those who are looking forward to playing the heavy-metal shooter on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, can get their orders in to also unlock the Death Ronin Grave cosmetic, which has been designed by famed artist Ikumi Nakamura.

Check out the release date trailer for the game below.

HQ
Gungrave: G.O.R.E.

Related texts



Loading next content