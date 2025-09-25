Gungrave Gore returns with full remake of 2022's title now known as Gungrave Gore Blood Heat

Did you remember to check out Gungrave Gore back in 2022? If not (and perhaps for the best as it didn't do much to impress us), you will soon have an alternative option to ensure you don't miss out on the loud action-packed violence.

As part of Xbox's Tokyo Game Show Broadcast, we have just been introduced to Gungrave Gore Blood Heat, which is a full remake of the 2022 game that is built on Unreal Engine 5 and that looks to be an "improvement on what came before."

The Xbox Wire blog post dedicated to the game explains: "Gungrave Gore Blood Heat is a full remake of 2022's Gungrave Gore, taking everything fans love about the series, and that game in particular, and pushing it further for the modern era. Of course, player feedback was also taken into account. At its core, this is still a stylish third-person action shooter where you mow down hordes of enemies in a symphony of bullets.

"The newly added systems preserve the legacy while delivering a modern and more explosive feel. We've worked across many areas, including level design, motion, visuals, player interactions, and the combat system - everything about Gungrave Gore Blood Heat is an improvement on what came before."

We're also told that this game is looking to be "sharper, faster, and bloodier than ever," and that longtime fans should feel right at home with it while "newcomers can jump straight into the story thanks to a standalone narrative that doesn't require prior knowledge of earlier games." This is because it's a continuation of the saga and an entry point at the same time.

There is no release date in mind for the game as of yet, but we are told that it'll be launching on PC and Xbox Series X/S.