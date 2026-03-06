GungHo finally let Let it Die die after 10 years of online survival action

HQ

We covered Let it Die (which fans will remember was formerly known as Lily Bergamo) extensively at Gamereactor when it released about ten years ago, including interviews with head of Grasshopper Manufacture Suda51 (who recently released Romeo is a Dead Man) and with composer/music curator Akira Yamaoka. Born as the first collab between GungHo Online and the then-recently-acquired GhM as a live service survival action game based on the studio's trademark style, it's now time to, ehm, let it die, at least in its online form.

A lot has happened since then, with Grasshopper regaining their indie status in 2018 in a smaller scale, then being acquired by NetEase in 2021, and with GungHo and Supertrick Games continuing the live service for almost a decade.

Now, GOE has announced that the original Let it Die will be sunset on August 31 2026, with an offline version of the quirky title to release during this autumn. This is the trailer for Let it Die Offline, an edition that had been highly requested by the community:

An excerpt from the official press release:

Let it Die: End and Offline Mode

After years of tower climbing, brutal boss fights, and millions of deaths (and rebirths), the original Let it Die is becoming an offline version. What, did you think we were going to let it die?



Changes in offline mode: The move to an offline version ensures that players can continue to play Let it Die permanently without the risk of losing access due to server shutdowns.



Key differences in the version include: No server maintenance or online dependency No microtransactions. Death Metal will be discontinued.



When Let it Die goes offline, the game will still be available on both the PlayStation Store and Steam. For existing players, the offline version will be available for purchase as additional DLC, the "offline patch," on both platforms. Save game transfers are only supported within the same platform.



The video also describes the Season 2 of the roguelite spinoff Let it Die: Inferno, which was set in the same universe and will now add new PvE modes, weapons, and enemies.