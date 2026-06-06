Gundam Rogue Orbit has been announced

Bandai Namco seems to have really gotten into the swing of things when it comes to mechanized combat featuring massive war machines. A couple of years ago, after what felt like an eternity, they finally released a new installment in the Armored Core series, and now it's time for more action on an even grander scale.

Gundam Rogue Orbit was announced during last night's Summer Game Fest with Bandai Namco promising us that we will "become the pilot you were born to be", taking on the role of star pilot RE-X, and in addition to a thrilling trailer featuring Gundam pilots battling enormous monsters, we also got a tentative release date set for 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Check out the first trailer below.