It's been six years since we saw New Gundam Breaker, the last game in the Breaker series, which unfortunately received a poor reception. Thankfully, Bandai Namco seems to have listened to the criticism and with the new mainline game, Gundam Breaker 4, they have found their form again. It's also the first time the numbered Breaker series has been released in the West and the first time it's been available on Nintendo Switch, which is the version this review is based on.

The series is back on track thanks to Gundam Breaker 4.

If you're not familiar with Gundam, the short synopsis is that it's about giant robots or mechs that are involved in various wars and battles. This brand, which started as far back as the year 1979, is absolutely huge and revolves around Gunpla, which are kits for plastic figures that account for a large proportion of figure sales in Japan. These Gunpla are also the focus of Gundam Breaker 4.

The game is probably best described as a beat 'em up/hack and slash in mission form with role-playing elements. The story that introduces the whole experience may not be the strongest we've seen, but it's interesting enough to keep the game flowing from mission to mission. It takes place in a world where the characters are playing a beta version of Gundam Breaker 4, and here we meet new friends of all kinds, with whom we form a clan and try to get to the top of the leaderboards. However, I would imagine that most people who play this type of game wouldn't think the story is the most important thing, and that instead it should be the combat system and the ability to build and modify Gunpla that takes centre-stage.

Shooting and hacking robots feels satisfying.

Fortunately, both are well offered and the modification possibilities are incredible. You can build pretty much anything you can think of, so if you want to build a specific plastic figure, you can do that, or if you want to do what I did and attach all the most versatile and powerful elements, you can do that too. The pieces are divided into head, torso, right arm, left arm, legs, back, firearms (for left and right hands), melee weapons for both hands, shield, and other pieces that provide a few different bonuses. It's thus possible to have a head from a Gundam TR-1, a body from Epyon, and legs from ZZ Gundam. The different parts can either be bought in the game's shop for earned currency or found after the battles as loot from the different opponents you overcome, and all parts have different properties, so if you want the strongest, you may have to compromise on a perfect appearance.

The possibilities for modification are incredible.

The combat system, on the other hand, manages to achieve something very unusual. It's a little repetitive but Gundam Breaker 4's combat system is so good that it doesn't really matter. Sure, I would have liked to see some different types of combat options than the few available, but there's something satisfying about slaughtering Gunpla after Gunpla with my rifle and melee weapon.

You enter battles with up to a couple of companions and face three waves of opponents. The last one is always a boss of some sort, the most fun ones being huge monsters that take quite a while to defeat. Sometimes the mission, which you pick from a list in the hub world, is to defend an object by defeating all the robots before they have broken said object, and other times, it's simply a matter of defeating a large group of enemies or a couple of more powerful enemies with a bunch of smaller helpers as a distraction. You can also play against other Gunpla operators offline by battling it out in a computer-controlled game. Here, it's always fun to see and be inspired by what others have cooked up and then try to defeat them.

It is possible to create horribly ugly things.

Unfortunately, all this only happens in 30 fps on Switch, which is a bit sad when it's available in 60 fps for all other platforms. While I'm on the subject of looks, it's simply... fine. It's nothing that will blow you away, but it is still good enough that it's not a distracting factor during gameplay. Audio-wise, there's nothing to complain about either. The music is usually perfectly fine, and the story has voice recorded dialogue for all characters except the playable main characters, and everyone does their job here well.

The big bosses make for really fun battles.

After the misstep with New Gundam Breaker, I'm glad Bandai Namco got the Breaker series back on its feet. It's no masterpiece, but the combat system (albeit repetitive) is excellent and you can sit and build Gunpla for hours. Hopefully the developers will continue to release this series in the West because I think I've been bitten by the Gundam bug.