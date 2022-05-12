Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Merchant of the Skies
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Gunbrella

      Gunbrella is the new title from the creators of Gato Roboto

      Action and adventure combined with a noir-punk touch in which your best weapon is... an umbrella.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Doinksoft, developers of popular, black and white, and retro metroidvania Gato Roboto, used yesterday's Nintendo Indie World to introduce their new noir-punk action-adventure pixel art title: Gunbrella.

      GunbrellaGunbrella

      During the brief introduction at the presentation we got to see the main character of this detective story moving around and exploring a world that combines gangster crimes and cults to the supernatural terror of ghouls and other horrible creatures.

      Side-scroll the different scenarios and use your umbrella (Gunbrella) as a tool to move across the different platforms, a shield or a weapon to fight some of the impressive enemies. This announcement was definitely one of the highlights of the stream, and it stands out as one of the most interesting upcoming releases for Nintendo's console.

      However, there isn't a fixed date as of yet, as Gunbrella is expected to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023.

      GunbrellaGunbrella
      GunbrellaGunbrella

      Related texts



      Loading next content