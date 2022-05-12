Gunbrella is the new title from the creators of Gato Roboto

Doinksoft, developers of popular, black and white, and retro metroidvania Gato Roboto, used yesterday's Nintendo Indie World to introduce their new noir-punk action-adventure pixel art title: Gunbrella.

During the brief introduction at the presentation we got to see the main character of this detective story moving around and exploring a world that combines gangster crimes and cults to the supernatural terror of ghouls and other horrible creatures.

Side-scroll the different scenarios and use your umbrella (Gunbrella) as a tool to move across the different platforms, a shield or a weapon to fight some of the impressive enemies. This announcement was definitely one of the highlights of the stream, and it stands out as one of the most interesting upcoming releases for Nintendo's console.

However, there isn't a fixed date as of yet, as Gunbrella is expected to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023.