Gunborg: Dark Matters launching in March

Ricpau Studio and Red Art Games has just announced Gunborg: Dark Matters, a retro inspired action title launching for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox on March 4.

Judging by the trailer, we can look forward to a synthwave soundtrack with a lot of inspiration from the 80's to enjoy, all while fighting our way through a spaceship armed with a shield and various weapons. If you pre-order it before the release, you'll get a 10% discount for both Switch and Xbox.

There will also be physical copies in very limited capacity (PlayStation 4 = 999 copies and PlayStation 5 = 1500 copies), and special features for the PlayStation 5 controller. There's also a physical Switch edition (2900 copies) arriving in late April.