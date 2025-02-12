Gummy Bears, Bungie's MOBA-Smash Bros. project could appear today at State of Play

It's been just over a month since we first heard about the MOBA project being developed at Bungie, called Gummy Bears. While the bulk of the team was busy polishing and adding content for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, around 40 developers split off from the main studio to focus on this Super Smash Bros. inspired project, with a percentage-based health system rather than health bars. Details have been scarce so far, but now it looks like we're going to get plenty of them, as The Game Post, the same source that first revealed the project, claims that we could see it unveiled today at the State of Play.

Gummy Bears is, according to the leaks we have, a MOBA project aimed at a younger audience than Bungie is used to, and perhaps that's also why it's been rumoured by sources close to Vandal that they're also preparing its announcement for a hypothetical Nintendo Direct this month and subsequent release on Nintendo Switch 2, although the latter part has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Hopefully we'll be in the clear tonight, when the State of Play kicks off at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET.