Gumayusi will return to T1's active League of Legends team after its CEO steps in

Despite being back-to-back world champions, T1 hasn't had the greatest of starts to the 2025 League of Legends Champions Korea season. The LCK Cup saw the team finish sixth and miss the international tournament, and this has led to a bit of a crisis situation among the team as they look to correct course and return to the mountaintop of Korean LoL esports.

To this end, ahead of the actual start of the 2025 LCK season, it has now been revealed that Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyung will return to the starting line-up, after missing a bunch of games in favour of Sin "Smash" Guem-jae. The reason for this change is an intervention from CEO Joe Marsh, who in a letter on social media reveals that he is pushing for the team to develop a better internal competition between Gumayusi and Smash.

"I understand that many of you have been frustrated by our silence regarding roster changes and the possibility of a six-man lineup. Please know that this was never out of disregard for our fans, but rather due to ongoing internal discussions between management and our coaching staff as we worked toward the best path forward.

"I have complete trust in 'Becker', 'kKoma' and the coaching staff, and after extensive conversations with them, I have requested that 'Gumayusi' be part of the starting lineup and as a result, he will be starting when the regular season begins. This decision was not made lightly - but as CEO, it is my responsibility to take a long-term view and ensure the best interests of T1.

"While 'Gumayusi" will be starting the season, he and 'Smash' will be competing in practice and pushing each other throughout the year. The coaching staff will ultimately determine which player gives us the best chance to win in the long run, and that player will play."

Further on, Marsh expands by adding: "With a new roster in 2025 and significant changes to the game, our BOT must once again evolve into a hyper-carry position. I have full confidence that 'Gumayusi" can adapt and thrive in this role, just as he has before. More importantly, I believe he has earned the right to prove himself once again as one of the world's best BOTs. I once said that 'Gumayusi" bled black and red, and I meant that. He has been incredibly loyal to Ta, and this is my way of honouring that loyalty."

Do you think this intervention is for the best for T1's LCK hopes in 2025?