Gumayusi confirmed as new signing for Hanwha Life Esports

HQ

It shocked many to hear that after around six years with T1 and countless trophies, including most recently a third Worlds trophy in a row, Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong would be departing the team and heading elsewhere. Already, T1 has announced his replacement, but as for where Gumayusi would be ending up, we were more in the dark. Not anymore however...

As rumoured, Gumayusi has joined Hanwha Life Esports as its newest Bot Laner. This isn't actually the only signing the team has made, as they also snagged a new Jungler in the form of Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok.

Talking about signing Gumayusi, Hanwha Life Esports adds: "With his exceptional performance and extensive experience, Gumayusi will help lead Hanwha Life Esports toward even greater heights. We kindly ask for your continued support as we begin our journey with Gumayusi in the 2026 season."

Do you think Gumayusi will improve Hanwha Life Esports' performance in the 2026 campaign?