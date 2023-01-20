Gulag will be going back to its roots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2

HQ

One of the areas that has featured the most criticism ever since Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 debuted in November 2022, was the Gulag, which is currently a 2v2 fight where players are fighting for a chance to get back into the battle royale action. The choice to leave 1v1 behind in favour of 2v2 has not exactly gone down too well with fans, and many have been calling for a return to the classic formula.

While Season 2 of Call of Duty (we'll call it just Call of Duty as it pertains to both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II) will not arrive until a little later than planned due to a recent delay, Infinity Ward and Raven Software has been teasing what we'll be in store for when it does debut, including a Gulag update.

As noted in a recent tweet, 1v1 Gulag battles will be back. There's no mention if 2v2 will be gone permanently or likewise what will happen with the current Gulag formula (i.e. the map, the Jailer, and so on), but the good news is now you can rely solely on your own abilities to get you back into the action, and not teamwork with a player you have likely never met or heard of before.

We'll know more about the change when the next blog post comes from Call of Duty next week.