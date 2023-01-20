Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Persona 4 Golden
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Call of Duty: Warzone 2

      Gulag will be going back to its roots in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2

      1v1 will be making a comeback.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      One of the areas that has featured the most criticism ever since Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 debuted in November 2022, was the Gulag, which is currently a 2v2 fight where players are fighting for a chance to get back into the battle royale action. The choice to leave 1v1 behind in favour of 2v2 has not exactly gone down too well with fans, and many have been calling for a return to the classic formula.

      While Season 2 of Call of Duty (we'll call it just Call of Duty as it pertains to both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II) will not arrive until a little later than planned due to a recent delay, Infinity Ward and Raven Software has been teasing what we'll be in store for when it does debut, including a Gulag update.

      As noted in a recent tweet, 1v1 Gulag battles will be back. There's no mention if 2v2 will be gone permanently or likewise what will happen with the current Gulag formula (i.e. the map, the Jailer, and so on), but the good news is now you can rely solely on your own abilities to get you back into the action, and not teamwork with a player you have likely never met or heard of before.

      We'll know more about the change when the next blog post comes from Call of Duty next week.

      Call of Duty: Warzone 2

      Related texts

      0
      Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0Score

      Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      The Warzone formula has been shaken up with a new instalment that feels more like a glorified update rather than something truly fresh and unique.



      Loading next content