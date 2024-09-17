Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition has made a return

HQ

For a while, to go alongside the Guinness World Records annual book, there was a Gamer's Edition that looked to document and highlight some exceptional and interesting gaming records. However, the series disappeared a few years ago, leading many to wonder if it would ever return. Thankfully, it has.

In fact, a new book is already out, as the Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2025 has dropped. In it, we can expect a variety of remarkable records and even the first Gamer's Edition Awards that look to credit and celebrate the Best New Game, Best Esports Athlete, Best New Soundtrack, and more.

As the book is out now, you can head to local retailers to pick up a copy and learn who currently holds the record for the Tallest Gundam Cosplay, Largest Mechanical Wings on a Cosplay Costume, and The Largest Collection of The Legend of Zelda Memorabilia.

