Guinness World Records celebrates 70 years of record-breaking

Guinness World Records is celebrating its seventieth year by shining a light on their achievements. "Today is our 70th birthday and who better to light the cake candles than the world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge," Guinness World Records posted on X.

From unusual challenges like the fastest 400-metre sack race or the most high-fives in half a minute, to more celebrated milestones such as historic birthdays or musical achievements, the organisation continues to spotlight human ambition in all forms.

Its history began as a way to settle pub debates and has since evolved into a global archive of astonishing accomplishments, inspiring new generations to push the limits of possibility. And today, it marks 70 years proving that records come in all shapes and sizes.