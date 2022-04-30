Guinness World Records awards Football Manager player for their 400-year-long game

HQ

Guinness World Records has officially awarded the Football Manager player Pawel Sicinski a record, after he has set the record for the single longest game of Football Manager ever.

Clocking in at over 416 years, Sicinkski started this journey with Football Manager 2018, and began a career on January 4, 2018, and has been managing a team constantly since, taking him all the way until May 18, 2434. The really impressive part of the feat is that Sicinski only took 260 in-game days off during this stint.

As for what kind of stats this level of playtime makes for, Sicinski has stated that he has played 471 seasons currently, and aims to push that number all the way to 500 over the summer. Otherwise, he has played over 20,000 games and won almost 75% of them, scored nearly 53,000 goals, been at the same club for 123422 days, and in all of that time, been relegated only once.